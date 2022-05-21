Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 982 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,325,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after buying an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $16,037,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

