Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.25.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,893 shares of company stock worth $7,443,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

