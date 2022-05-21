Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $282.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.85 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.