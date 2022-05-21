Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ISCB opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74.

