Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

