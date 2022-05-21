Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 165 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,810,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.72.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.