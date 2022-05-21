Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,237,000 after acquiring an additional 805,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDB opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

