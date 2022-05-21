Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,571 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after buying an additional 137,116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 77,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parsons stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Parsons’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

