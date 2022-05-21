Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,639 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,417 shares of company stock worth $22,002,622 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.97 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day moving average is $213.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

