Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,746 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 232,123 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,697,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOG opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.