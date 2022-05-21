Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,831 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 42.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Coupa Software by 20.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COUP opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.10.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

