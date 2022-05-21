Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,822 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 421,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 184,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

