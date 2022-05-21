Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 483 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.76% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

