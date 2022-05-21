Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 579 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Cowen cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

STM stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

