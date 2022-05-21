Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 647 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.46% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

JHMH stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

