Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,318 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

LMND opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.