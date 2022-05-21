Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,370 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $819,966 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.95. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $230.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

