Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $743,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

