Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $743,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.
About Primerica (Get Rating)
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primerica (PRI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.