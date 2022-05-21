Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $425,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of IDLV opened at $29.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.