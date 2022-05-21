Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Rent-A-Center worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

