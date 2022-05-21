Saturna Capital CORP Has $402.24 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.2% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $402,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

