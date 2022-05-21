Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

