Scott G. Stephenson Sells 2,144 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSK opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.96 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

