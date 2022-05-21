SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Utz Brands by 349.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 93.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $665,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $25.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

