Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLX. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

SHLX opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.