Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,377 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Simmons First National worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.65 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

