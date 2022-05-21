Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLCN opened at $28.57 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

