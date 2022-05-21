Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Makes New $477,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

