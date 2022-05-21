Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.04, for a total transaction of C$390,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,677,176.51.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total transaction of C$403,975.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total transaction of C$4,664,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total transaction of C$396,881.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$78.88 per share, with a total value of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total transaction of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$79.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.86. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$37.82 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

