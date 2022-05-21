Steven Bender Sells 20,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $466,528.04.

On Friday, March 11th, Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cactus by 788.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 965,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 510.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $39,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

