Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $878.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

