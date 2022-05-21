Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $44,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,720,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 539,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $23,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 349,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.