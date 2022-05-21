TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.45% of TG Therapeutics worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

TGTX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $778.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.