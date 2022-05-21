The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Buckle worth $42,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth about $21,775,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,664 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 40.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Buckle by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Buckle stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $380.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.90 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

