Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $43.01 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,325 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Apple by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 113,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 165,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $165.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

