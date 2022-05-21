Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

