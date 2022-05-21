Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Uniti Group worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

