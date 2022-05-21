VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,437,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 181,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,446,000.

Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

