Verdad Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

