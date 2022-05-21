Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Vicor worth $42,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.90. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

