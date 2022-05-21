Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,672 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

