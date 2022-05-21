Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $37.96 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,052 shares of company stock worth $566,705. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

