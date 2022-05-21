Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

VNO stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

