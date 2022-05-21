Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $309.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.