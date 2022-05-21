Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zendesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zendesk by 49.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zendesk by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $98.96 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,486. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.