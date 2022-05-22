$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Airgain reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Cowen cut their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Run Capital LP increased its position in Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

