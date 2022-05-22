$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. Costamare posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $13.95 on Friday. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 48.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 428,489 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Costamare by 199.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 398,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 159.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 301,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Costamare by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 286,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

