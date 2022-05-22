$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

