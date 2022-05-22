10,151 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,295.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 72,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

