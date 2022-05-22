$16.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to post $16.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.97 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $16.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $66.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $69.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

